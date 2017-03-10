The Lady Wolves fell to the Metlakatla Miss Chiefs Thursday. Wrangell’s girls kept pace with Metlakatla, ending the first half 18-23. The Lady Wolves tied it up in the third quarter and pulled away a couple of minutes into the fourth, 40-37. The Miss Chiefs turned on the gas and gained a one-point lead with 4:25 on the clock, but Wrangell’s girls fired back. The Lady Wolves were up 43-41 with little over three minutes left in regulation.

Metlakatla regained the lead and extended it by six, but the Wolves clawed their way back to a three-point difference with a minute to go. Wrangell fell short, closing the game 46-50. Kaylyn Easterly put up 18 points and shot at 86 percent from the free-throw line. Decker followed with 15 points and sank 10 of 15 free throws.

The girls carried on Friday morning and squared off against the Petersburg Lady Vikings. Petersburg closed the first quarter on top and held onto a one-point lead at the half, 7-6. Abby Armstrong sank a two-pointer early in the third to give Wrangell the lead, and the Lady Wolves capitalized on the momentum shift. They started the fourth up by four and closed the game 30-19.

The girls are one game away from going to state. They will face the loser of Metlakatla-Craig game. Tipoff is 8 a.m. Saturday. You can catch that game on air and online at KSTK.org.