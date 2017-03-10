Sport anglers in the waters around the Stikine River near Petersburg and Wrangell have restrictions this spring because of low king salmon numbers but fishing is not closed like it is near Juneau.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game this week announced a one fish bag limit for all anglers in District 8 near the Stikine River for May, June and half of July.

Only one rod is allowed for sport fishing for king salmon after March 31st. Non residents have a three king salmon annual limit.

The measures are to conserve Chinook returning to the Stikine. Fish and Game forecasts a run of just over 18-thousand large kings this year, at the low end of the department’s range goal for fish returning to the river to spawn.

No directed commercial fisheries are planned on the Stikine kings this year unless actual returns are better than forecast.