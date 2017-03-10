Wrangell Cooperative Association’s environmental arm hopes to monitor air quality around the Panhandle Trailer Park this spring. WCA Environmental Coordinator Chris Hatton explained the project came about after she received several comments about smoke buildup in the area.

Several trailers rely on wood stoves for heating in the park, and the area can be smoky at times, depending on the direction of the wind.

“We are going to be doing some basic air monitoring for really small particulates called PM 2.5 which are in vehicle admissions and wood smoke. We want to find out if there is a problem or not,” Hatton said.

The initiative is funded through an Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium grant. Hatton added the intention of the project is not to limit wood burning, but mitigate the amount of smoke in the area.

“There are a handful of ways to do that. We can figure out how people are storing, stacking and seasoning their wood. If we can help insure wood is dryer when it’s burned, that will have a positive impact on the amount of smoke that’s happening,” Hatton explained. “There are wood stove inspections and change outs and different things we may have access to. However we can best help each individual wood-burning household is the goal.”

WCA plans to implement one air monitor. Hatton said it may be placed in the northwest corner of the trailer park where it will take measurements every other day throughout a 16-day period. An additional monitor may be used nearby to give a better idea if the surrounding areas are affected.

Hatton noted there will be an option to add days if another cold snap happens or other weather variations.

“It will include weekends because there are different burning patterns that occur, given peoples’ work schedules,” Hatton said. “I think it’s just important for people to recognize burning wood, it’s a valuable resource we have access to here, and it’s again, some people’s only heat source in their home. We just have to make sure we’re doing it in a healthful way.

The data will be analyzed and compared to national standards. Hatton is aiming to begin the last week of March. If air quality is found to be poor, she hopes to launch additional projects to reduce harmful air particulates and conduct another air study in subsequent years to measure the project’s impact.