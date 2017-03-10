Wrangell’s boys are holding on to their chance to go the state basketball tournament. The Wolves dominated the Haines Glacier Bears Thursday. They maintained a comfortable lead throughout the game and closed the half 31-16. They went into the final quarter with a 14-point lead and finished strong, 51-33.

Dawson Miller played well from inside the paint, draining five baskets and went long with two three-pointers. Trent Stokes fought hard from the inside, scoring 15 points and capitalizing on three of five free throws.

The boys moved onto the Craig Panthers Friday. The Wolves closed the first quarter down by four, but gained the lead by the half, 27-23. They extended their lead by 11 points going into the fourth and closed out the game, 58-50.

Stokes had an outstanding game with 22 points and three buckets beyond the three-point line. The Wolves struggled with 17 turnovers, but sank 70 percent of their shots from the free-throw line. The boys’ chance to go to state will be decided Saturday at 9:45 a.m. where the Wolves will face the loser of the Metlakatla-Petersburg game. You can tune into KSTK or head to KSTK.org to listen to the game.