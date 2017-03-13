Wrangell’s boys and girls are headed home after falling to Metlakatla in the 2A Region V basketball tournament. Both teams were fighting for their chance to go to state.

The Lady Wolves played early Saturday, closing the first quarter on top by two points. The girls fell behind by the half, 20-24.

Maddie Harding sank two three-pointers and Anna Allen was strong from the free-throw line, shooting three for four.

The Miss Chiefs pulled away early the in the third and maintained the lead. Metlakatla remained on top 33-25 going into the fourth. Wrangell cranked up their defensive game and held the Miss Chiefs for half of the quarter, but Metlakatla finished the game 43-28.

The boys also faced the Chiefs and went shot for shot with Metlakatla for most of the first quarter. The Chiefs ended the half on top 34-28.

The Wolves were within five points with 5:41 left on the clock. The Chiefs continued to pull away, eliminating the Wolves and sealing their trip to state, 45-33.

Trevor Miller played strong beyond the three-point line, draining five buckets. Trent Stokes came in with seven points and was three for four from the free-throw line.

Head coach Ray Stokes’ is set to retire this season. Stokes announced the end of his career earlier in the season and was honored for his years of coaching as the tournament in Juneau wrapped up.