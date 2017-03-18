Thanks to everyone who helped make KSTK’s Chili Cook-Off and Auction a successful event! We appreciate the generous auction donations from local businesses, individuals and artists as well as all of the amazing home made chili entered in the competition. Thanks to Wrangell High School for providing the perfect place to hold this fun event and to KSTK’s hard working board of directors and staff for volunteering on a Saturday to help KSTK raise funds. Congratulations to the new KSTK Chili Champ, Devyn Johnson for her 1st place chili entry – Notorious P.I.G. Second place went to Mya DeLong for her yummy Tote’s Ma-Gotes and third place went to Renee Claggett for a tasty Fajita Piggly Wiggly chili. Thanks also to everyone who joined us for lunch and the auction. Your financial support makes KSTK possible so we can continue to provide broadcast and web services!