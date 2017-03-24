The hunt for Wrangell’s next borough manager may come to an end after two rounds of candidates and six months of searching. Borough administration and the Wrangell Borough Assembly have narrowed it down to two candidates.

Lisa Von Bargen of Valdez is still working out her interview date with borough staff. Gene Green of Silverton, Oregon will meet the Wrangell Borough Assembly on April 5. The interview will be followed by a public meet and greet.

Green’s resume shows he’s held five positions in Alaska over 21 years, most working for Anchorage’s Water & Wastewater Utility. Green began his municipality management experience in Unalaska in 1995 as the assistant city manager.

“A lot of my experience in Oregon came as city manager of Molalla Oregon,” Green said. “There we’re talking economic development with the timber industry, working with downtown revitalization grants and all the infrastructure improvements.”

Green spent eight years as Molalla’s city manager before serving in two other management positions, the longest of which was a temporary stint for about two years in Damascus, Oregon. Damascus’ residents voted to disband the city in 2016.

“They elected to disincorporate, and as I said that’s why I’m at the county now for a 12-month contract, looking for other opportunities,” Green explained.

Green has about 24 years of water utility and public works experience. He received his bachelor’s degree in organizational administration from Alaska Pacific University in 1990 and his master’s degree in human resource education from Boston University in 1992.

Green said if selected, his primary focus would be on economic development.

“That’s what I would be focused on and working with businesses, trying to find grants that are still available,” Green said. “I have a lot of experience in grant writing and acquiring grants when I started out in Unalaska.”

KSTK reached out to Bargen, but she did not respond in time for this story.

According to her resume, Bargen has worked in Valdez since 1999, holding a Chamber of Commerce seat, managing the Visitors Bureau and has served as the economic development director for 16 years.

She received her master’s degree in project management in 2011 from University of Alaska Anchorage and a bachelor’s in philosophy in 1994 from University of Puget Sound.

Wrangell has been trying to fill the position since current Borough Manager Jeff Jabusch announced his retirement last fall. This is the second round of interviews. The assembly met with just one candidate in February after three finalists dropped out.

Jabusch is set to retire at the end of March. Economic Development Director Carol Rushmore will temporarily fill the seat until a manager is selected.