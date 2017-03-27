A vessel being worked on in Wrangell’s Marine Service Center caught fire last week. According to Wrangell Fire Chief Tim Buness, workers for Superior Marine Services were welding on the outside of the Blue Jacket when foam inside caught fire shortly after 5 p.m. on March 21.

He explained it was the heat from the welding work that sparked the fire.

“We responded with about 25 volunteers, and we were on scene there right at three minutes,” Buness said.

Billowing black smoke could be seen all over town and many Wrangellites ran to the boatyard to see what was happening firsthand.

Firefighters doused the decks and inside of the boat with about 5,500 gallons of water. Buness added the department was concerned about the weight of the water inside vessel tipping it over, but the Blue Jacket remained stable. Buness said there were no injuries, but there was substantial damage.

“I haven’t been back down to look at it, but I would guess there would be quite a bit of damage there with both fire and smoke,” he said.

The fire was put out quickly, but it took about an hour and a half to clean up after the initial response.

Superior Marine owner Don Sorric, known for appearing on the National Geographic TV show “The Yard”, did not respond for comment.