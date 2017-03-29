The Wrangell Borough Assembly is still grappling with water issues as peak usage months are on the horizon. The assembly held a workshop Tuesday to talk about the city’s water plant and its issues keeping up with demand from two seafood processors and residents.

Several issues were discussed such as a conservation plan, increasing rates and cutting off cruise ships from purchasing water at the dock.

But the most promising short-term resolution came from Harbormaster Greg Meissner. He asked if it would be better to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to replace sand in four of the plant’s filters rather than get by until a new plant can be built.

“If we had the money tomorrow and we started designing, you’re still talking two or three years out to having a plant. There’s a lot of things that go on the next three years, whether it’s the fish plant packing their bags and taking the fish somewhere else, whether it’s cruise ships,” Meissner said. “We have 23 this year, 12 last year, maybe there’s 35 next year. If they start to increase and increase, are we going to possibly drive that piece of the industry away by not having enough water?”

The borough has been working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture on grant funding and a loan to fund the project, but the $8.5 million price tag may require additional support from elsewhere. The U.S. Economic Development Administration may also be an option, but borough staff is still working through the application process.

Several assembly members seemed to lean towards replacing the sand while funding for a new plant is worked out. It is unknown how much it would increase production.

Public Works Director Amber Al-Haddad explained there are two parts to replacing the filtering material. It would run about $550,000 to replace the top layer for all four filters and about $700,000 for the bottom portion as well. Al-Haddad added if the assembly pulled the trigger, the timeline to replace it still needs to be worked out.

“The sand is several weeks out to leave the plant from Wisconsin. Then once it arrives in Wrangell, I don’t know what the transportation time is or rate,” Al-Haddad explained. “Then it’s taking out the old and putting in the new. I’d say a couple of weeks per filter.”

A contractor would also likely need to be hired to handle the hazardous material.

The assembly did approve spending up to $50,000 to modify the plant’s roughing filters during its regular meeting. The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation approved the move earlier this month. Al-Haddad said it may boost production by 10 percent, but added there’s no guarantee.

The assembly plans to make a decision on replacing the sand after examining a more accurate cost estimate.