The Wrangell Borough Assembly approved two first readings of ordinances aimed at regulating and taxing marijuana establishments.

One ordinance prevents retail shops from selling marijuana between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. and introduces a $500 fine for violators. The first reading passed unanimously.

The second ordinance aims to implement a $10-per-ounce excise tax on cultivators. Pot growers would also pay $2 per ounce for the remainder of the plant sold to retail shops. The state also charges $50 per ounce and $15 for plant leftovers.

Proceeds would go into the borough’s general fund. Assembly member Julie Decker asked whether it might be better to attach the money to a specific entity.

“For me, the thing that stands out is supporting the schools in some way,” Decker explained. “Because I feel like if you’ve got kids that are active, it’s a good place to stave off potential wrong-turn.”

Borough Clerk Kim Lane explained that after discussing the matter with Finance Manager Lee Burgess and the borough attorney, both agreed putting the money in the general fund provided more flexibility.

“After discussion and talking to Lee about it, I chose his language because it can go there and the assembly, every year or every five years, can say how much we have collected,” Lane said. “Then the assembly can decide during the budget time if they want to give that to an organization.”

Some assembly members also questioned how to tax cultivators, wondering if taxing based on a percentage would be better for the borough. Lane explained the question was asked when crafting the ordinance, but added that a flat per-ounce fee would make keeping track of proceeds easier for staff. The assembly passed the first reading unanimously.

Both ordinances go to a public hearing on April 11, followed by the assembly’s regular meeting where a final vote will be taken. If the assembly changes its plan for the excise tax, the ordinance will need to go through another first reading and public hearing.