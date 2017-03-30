Wrangell’s Borough Manager Jeff Jabusch is ending his decades-long career this week. Jabusch started working for the City of Wrangell in 1977 as an accountant. After a retirement party over the weekend and many farewells from coworkers, he will bring 40 years of hometown service to a close.

Jabusch married his high school sweetheart Kay Jabusch during his college years, moved back home and found a job working construction until an opportunity at City Hall opened up.

“So on a Friday I finished up my concrete work and on Monday I was the city accountant,” he said.

Jabusch was hired under then interim Borough Manager Joyce Rasler. Rasler took Jabusch under her wing and brought the college grad up to speed, beginning his 37 years as the finance director. Jabusch explained the city was in rough financial shape when he started.

“It had only been a couple years before that they were actually borrowing money to make payroll. It was pretty tight times,” he said. “There wasn’t any money in the state.”

When Jabusch came to work at City Hall, the only paved city road was Front Street between Angerman’s shop and the Diamond C Hotel. It was after the oil started to flow that Jabusch and city staff started making major projects happen.

“The city started just getting beaucoup bucks from the state in all kinds of different forms, revenue sharing, capital projects,” Jabusch added.

In the early 1980s, the city was able to build its current high school, start paving streets and construct the public safety building. Money for capital projects continued to be easy to come by until the timber industry crashed in the early 1990s.

Wrangell’s saw mill closed down in 1995. Jabusch remembers that as a time of low moral not just for those who worked there, but the entire town. After Wrangell and other Southeast towns received relief funding, the city began to reinvent itself.

“You know and it’s hard to just say this is what the economy is going to be. You have to kind of improve a bunch of different things,” Jabusch explained.

Since the downturn of timber, the city has completed several economic projects, ranging from the revitalization of Front Street, the Nolan Center and the ever-growing Marine Service Center.

“All those together helped construction jobs in town and help some temporary economy during the construction,” Jabusch said. “Some of that stuff, Heritage Harbor, that’s almost full. So you got more boats in Wrangell then there used to be.”

The state paid for a large portion of Wrangell’s share to build Heritage Harbor in 2006. Jabusch proudly explained city staff was able to make such a large project happen with little coming out of city coffers.

“So it ended up we only have $25,000 in a $30 million project. So that was another one where everything worked like magic. It couldn’t of worked any better,” Jabusch said.

Jabusch took the borough manager position in 2014, and said it’s been rewarding to serve his community.

A retirement party was thrown for Jabusch over the weekend. Letters from U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and other legislators were read, and Mayor David Jack acknowledged his service Tuesday during a Wrangell Borough Assembly meeting .

“The assembly would like to present this plaque to Jeff for his many years of service. I have one addition to what Lisa said, the many years of satisfying service, I know there’s was sometimes when it wasn’t so satisfying,” Jack joked as the assembly laughed.

As far as retirement plans, Jabusch and his wife are taking a three-week drive down the Oregon coast. He added he will spend time with his grandchildren and on his new boat, fishing and crabbing.

Meanwhile, the search for the new borough manager continues. Two candidates will interview for the position on April 5. Economic Development Director Carol Rushmore will serve as the interim manager in the meantime.