Tuesday, March 14, 2017

7:00 p.m. Location: Assembly Chambers, City Hall

1. CALL TO ORDER

a. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE led by Assembly Member Mark Mitchell

b. INVOCATION to be given by a member of the Baha’i Faith

c. CEREMONIAL MATTERS – Community Presentations, Proclamations, Certificates of Service, Guest Introductions

2. ROLL CALL

3. AMENDMENTS TO THE AGENDA

4. CONFLICT OF INTEREST

5. CONSENT AGENDA

a. Items (*) 6a and 7a through 7d

6. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

a. Minutes of the Regular Assembly Meeting held February 28, 2017

7. COMMUNICATIONS

*a. Minutes of the Parks & Recreation Board meetings held December 7, 2016 and January 4, 2017

*b. Travel Report from 8/2016 to 2/2017

*c. Acknowledge receipt of the City and Borough of Wrangell’s Year 06-30-2016 End Basic Financial Statements, Required Supplementary Information, Supplementary Information and Single Audit Reports

*d. Letter sent to Senator MacKinnon regarding the AMHS

8. BOROUGH MANAGER’S REPORT

9. BOROUGH CLERK’S FILE

10. MAYOR/ASSEMBLY REPORTS AND APPOINTMENTS

a. Reports by Assembly Members

b. City Boards and Committees Appointments

11. PERSONS TO BE HEARD

12. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

a. PROPOSED ORDINANCE No. 930: AN ORDINANCE OF THE ASSEMBLY OF THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA, AMENDING CERTAIN SECTIONS OF TITLE 5, REVENUE AND FINANCE, OF THE WRANGELL MUNICIPAL CODE RELATING TO PENALTIES AND INTEREST ON LATE PAYMENTS OF SALES TAX AND PROPERTY TAX (second reading) City and Borough of Wrangell Borough Assembly Meeting AGENDA City and Borough of Wrangell March 14, 2017

13. NEW BUSINESS

a. Approval of a Vacation Utility Easement in proposed Lot 7 BB of the proposed Larsson-Buhler Replat, the Replat of Lots 7B and 8B of Mitchell-Buhler Replat, creating Lots 7BB and 8BB, zoned Waterfront Development, requested by Diane Larsson, owned by DB AK Enterprises LLC.

b. Approval to reschedule the Regular Assembly meeting of May 23, 2017 to May 30, 2017

c. Approval of the Parks Policies and Procedures, along with the Appendices

14. ATTORNEY’S FILE

15. EXECUTIVE SESSION

16. ADJOURNMENT