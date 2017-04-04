Tuesday, March 28, 2017

7:00 p.m. Location: Assembly Chambers, City Hall

1. CALL TO ORDER

a. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE led by Assembly Member David Powell

b. INVOCATION to be given by Don McConachie

c. CEREMONIAL MATTERS – Community Presentations, Proclamations, Certificates of Service, Guest Introductions

i. Possible presentation

2. ROLL CALL

3. AMENDMENTS TO THE AGENDA

4. CONFLICT OF INTEREST

5. CONSENT AGENDA

a. Items (*) 6a and 7a through 7d

6. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

a. Minutes of the PH and Regular Assembly Meetings held March 14, 2017; Minutes of the Special Assembly Meetings held March 17th and 20th, 2017

7. COMMUNICATIONS

*a. School Board Action from the Special School Board Meeting held 3-6-17 and the Regular Meeting held 3-13-17

*b. School Board minutes from the meetings held Jan. 16th, Feb. 6th and March 6th, 2017

*c. Wrangell Medical Center Board Minutes from the 2-15-17 Regular meeting

*d. Request from SE Senior Services for the FY 2017-18 Budget (given to Finance Director Burgess)

8. BOROUGH MANAGER’S REPORT

9. BOROUGH CLERK’S FILE

10. MAYOR/ASSEMBLY REPORTS AND APPOINTMENTS

a. Reports by Assembly Members

b. City Boards and Committees Appointments

11. PERSONS TO BE HEARD

12. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

13. NEW BUSINESS

a. PROPOSED ORDINANCE No. 931: AN ORDINANCE OF THE ASSEMBLY OF THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA, AMENDING TITLE 6, BUSINESS City and Borough of Wrangell Borough Assembly Meeting AGENDA City and Borough of Wrangell March 28, 2017 TAXES, LICENSES, AND REGULATIONS OF THE WRANGELL MUNICIPAL CODE TO ADD A NEW CHAPTER 6.05 TO BE ENTITLED MARIJUANA

b. PROPOSED ORDINANCE No. 932: AN ORDINANCE OF THE ASSEMBLY OF THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA, AMENDING SECTION 6.04.030, ASSEMBLY RECOMMENDATION FOR LICENSE IN CHAPTER 6.04, ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

c. PROPOSED ORDINANCE No. 933: AN ORDINANCE OF THE ASSEMBLY OF THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA, ADDING A NEW CHAPTER 5.09, EXCISE TAX ON MARIJUANA, TO TITLE 5, REVENUE AND FINANCE, OF THE WRANGELL MUNICIPAL CODE

d. PROPOSED ORDINANCE No. 934: AN ORDINANCE OF THE ASSEMBLY OF THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA, AMENDING THE MINOR OFFENSE FINE SCHEDULE IN CHAPTER 1.20, GENERAL PENALTY, OF THE WRANGELL MUNICIPAL CODE

e. Approval of a Special Assembly meeting for Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at noon to conduct a face-to-face interview with one of the final Borough Manager Candidates in Executive Session

f. Approval of Change Order No. 1 for the City Dock Lighting Project

g. Approval to waive the procurement requirements for Water Plant modifications

h. Discussion and Possible Action to move forward with the Alternative Phase 1 plan of the Wrangell Institute Master Plan

i. Approval of a Professional Design Contract to Jensen Yorba Lott Inc. for the Public Safety Building Roofing and Siding replacement project

14. ATTORNEY’S FILE – Summary report was given to the Assembly

15. EXECUTIVE SESSION – None

16. ADJOURNMENT