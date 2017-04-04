A merger between Wrangell-based medical provider Alaska Island Community Services or A-I-C-S and the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium has been finalized. The merger took effect April 1, but Monday was officially the first day of operation under the Sitka provider’s umbrella.

Former AICS Executive Director Mark Walker will still remain the operation’s manager under a new title.

Declining revenue and increasing costs are cited as the primary reasons for the deal. Walker said after five months of work since it was announced, he’s happy to get things going.

“It’s gone very smoothly the first day. We have a lot of SEARHC personnel here to support and helping us with the transition,” Walker added.

Staff was on hand to answer questions from the community at several locations around Wrangell. Walker said people mostly want to know if services are changing.

“We are looking forward to the additional supplement of services that SEARHC plans to provide for us. For instance, we have an orthopedic surgeon that is coming, Dr. Brown,” Walker explained. “We have a number of other specialists that we plan to bring in that I think folks will be very pleased with.”

Several features of the Wrangell operation will remain in place such as a sliding fee scale and shared services and staff with the Wrangell Medical Center.

AICS reserves will also be used to create a foundation, aimed at prioritizing Wrangell healthcare initiatives, in Walker’s name. It’s expected to get off the ground in the next three months.

A community advisory board will be implemented to oversee the foundation and give input to the SEARHC Board of Directors.

“The current board members of Alaska Island Community Services will serve on the advisory board, and we’ve also made a commitment to include the hospital CEO and a member from the borough assembly,” Walker said.

The merger was initially planned to be complete by January, but was delayed due to complications. Among them was a deed to AICS’ Wrangell clinic that sits on borough-owned land. The assembly raised several concerns about the transfer of the document, but agreed after SEARHC assured them the non-profit would continue paying property taxes.

AICS has provided the Wrangell area with medical, dental and behavioral health services for 27 years and operates clinics in Juneau and Gustavus. It also offers itinerate services in six communities on northern Prince of Wales Island.