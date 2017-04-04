The Wrangell School Board appointed a new member to the panel Monday. Wrangell Medical Center CEO Robert Rang was selected to fill former member Rinda Howell’s seat.

Rang and Scott Seddon ran for seats on the board during local elections last fall. President Georgianna Buhler explained election results were the best indicator for the board to make its selection.

“When we look back at the last election, Mr. Rang was the next go-getter followed by Mr. Seddon,” Buhler said.

Board member Tammy Groshong made a motion to appoint Rang and Buhler seconded the move.

Vice President Susan Eagle raised concern over a possible conflict of interest with Wrangell Public Schools Superintendent Patrick Mayer.

“My concern is that Mr. Mayer serves on the Wrangell Medical Center Board,” Eagle elaborated. “If Mr. Rang is on this board, they are both on boards that have hiring and firing capability of those directors.”

Eagle explained the concern was raised during the election, and the borough attorney found no conflict of interest after looking into it.

The four-member panel approved Rang with just one no vote from Alesha Mollen.

Former member Howell was reelected to her seat in October. She resigned from the board in March, giving no official reason in a hand-written letter.