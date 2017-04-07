Wrangell may have a new borough manager as soon as next week. The Wrangell Borough Assembly selected its choice during an executive session Thursday and has begun to negotiate a contract.

Both candidates, Gene Green of Silverton, Oregon and Lisa Von Bargen of Valdez, interviewed for the position Wednesday and met with the community during a meet and greet that evening.

Both candidates have experience in Alaska. Green served as assistant city manager in Unalaska beginning in 1995 and worked for Anchorage’s Water and Wastewater Utility prior to taking the job. Bargen has worked for the City of Valdez as the economic development director for the past 16 years.

The assembly has an executive session planned during its regular meeting April 11. The contract may be awarded during the session. Borough Clerk Kim Lane says there also may be an announcement after the session.

The panel has been searching for someone to fill the seat since last fall when former Manager Jeff Jabusch announced his retirement.