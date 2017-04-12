City and Borough of Wrangell Borough Assembly Meeting Revised 4-10-17 AGENDA Revising 15b

April 11, 2017 7:00 p.m. Location: Assembly Chambers, City Hall

1. CALL TO ORDER

a. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE led by Assembly Member Mark Mitchell

b. INVOCATION to be given by Clay Hammer

c. CEREMONIAL MATTERS – Community Presentations, Proclamations, Certificates of Service, Guest Introductions

i. SEAPA Update – Presentation by Trey Acteson, SEAPA CEO

2. ROLL CALL

3. AMENDMENTS TO THE AGENDA

4. CONFLICT OF INTEREST

5. CONSENT AGENDA

a. Items (*) 6a, 7a and 7b

6. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

a. Minutes of the amended Special Assembly Meeting Minutes from March 17, 2017; Minutes of the Regular Assembly Meeting held March 28, 2017; Minutes of the Special Assembly Meeting held April 5, 2017

7. COMMUNICATIONS

*a. Dept. of the Army Corps of Engineers Permit for Donald and Elizabeth McConachie

*b. School Board Action from the 4-3-17 Special meeting (Wrangell School Board appointment)

8. BOROUGH MANAGER’S REPORT

9. BOROUGH CLERK’S FILE

10. MAYOR/ASSEMBLY REPORTS AND APPOINTMENTS

a. Reports by Assembly Members

b. City Boards and Committees Appointments

11. PERSONS TO BE HEARD

12. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

a. PROPOSED ORDINANCE No. 931: AN ORDINANCE OF THE ASSEMBLY OF THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA, AMENDING TITLE 6, BUSINESS TAXES, LICENSES, AND REGULATIONS OF THE WRANGELL MUNICIPAL CODE TO ADD A NEW CHAPTER 6.05 TO BE ENTITLED MARIJUANA (second reading)

b. PROPOSED ORDINANCE No. 932: AN ORDINANCE OF THE ASSEMBLY OF THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA, AMENDING SECTION 6.04.030, ASSEMBLY RECOMMENDATION FOR LICENSE IN CHAPTER 6.04, ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES (second reading)

c. PROPOSED ORDINANCE No. 933: AN ORDINANCE OF THE ASSEMBLY OF THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA, ADDING A NEW CHAPTER 5.09, EXCISE TAX ON MARIJUANA, TO TITLE 5, REVENUE AND FINANCE, OF THE WRANGELL MUNICIPAL CODE (second reading)

d. PROPOSED ORDINANCE No. 934: AN ORDINANCE OF THE ASSEMBLY OF THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA, AMENDING THE MINOR OFFENSE FINE SCHEDULE IN CHAPTER 1.20, GENERAL PENALTY, OF THE WRANGELL MUNICIPAL CODE (second reading)

13. NEW BUSINESS

a. Discussion and Possible action regarding the Water Shortage Management Plan

b. Discussion and Possible action regarding the Water Treatment Plant Improvements

14. ATTORNEY’S FILE

15. EXECUTIVE SESSION

a. Discuss with the Borough Attorney, the City’s options regarding the disposal of Borough Property and the proposed draft agreement, as revised and submitted by the Borough

b. Selection and discussing the offer for a new Borough Manager 16. ADJOURNMENT