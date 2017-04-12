The Wrangell Borough Assembly has made its choice to fill the borough manager seat. After returning from executive session Tuesday, assembly member Stephen Prysunka announced the panel would enter contract negotiations with Lisa Von Bargen of Valdez.

Prysunka and Mayor David Jack will negotiate with Bargen. Interim Borough Manager Carol Rushmore and Borough Clerk Kim Lane will assist in the process.

Bargen was one of two candidates that flew to Wrangell for in-person interviews earlier this month. Bargen has worked as the economic development director for the City of Valdez for the past 16 years. Gene Green of Silverton, Oregon was the panel’s other choice.

The decision comes after about seven months of searching. Former Borough Manager Jeff Jabusch announced his retirement last fall and finished his decades-long career with the city last month.