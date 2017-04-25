The Wrangell Borough Assembly reversed an earlier decision it made regarding Wrangell’s difficulties treating water. The assembly held a special meeting April 17 and indefinitely postponed an earlier motion to replace sand in one of four slow-filtering bays and the water plant’s roughing filters.

Assembly member Stephen Prysunka, who put the motion on the table earlier this month, wrote a letter calling for the meeting. Assemblywoman Julie Decker, another supporter, also signed onto the letter.

It was previously thought that the sand could be procured and installed before Trident Seafoods begins processing in mid-June. Public Works Director Amber Al-Haddad explained it would take about 25 shipping containers and six weeks just to deliver the sand.

“We anticipated at least two to three weeks to actually remove the sand and get the new sand installed,” she said. “By that time we’re in the middle of the season. We just don’t have the water capacity to have one filter down.”

The 18-year-old sand is filled with dirt and organic matter, slowing the filtering process. It’s also typically replaced as build up occurs, but has remained since the plant was built.

“That roughing filter is the second critical piece before the water gets to the sand filters,” Al-Haddad explained. “Without improving that system, you’re going to continue loading up the sand with the particulate that’s getting passed through the roughing filter because it’s not working properly.”

Al-Haddad added after several attempts, the department may have found a way to clean the sand. It could be a couple weeks before the results are known.

The postponement of the motion does rescinded money allocated to replace the roughing filters, but the assembly did approve $30,000 for engineering costs.

“The engineers anticipate having the design mostly done by the third week in May. Once they’re complete with that, we’ll submit the design to DEC, and they will have to take their time to review that,” Al-Haddad said.

If the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation approves the design, the assembly will have to reapprove funds before any work can begin. The new auto-cleaning system’s price tag is estimated at about $180,000.