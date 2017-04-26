Wrangell’s water woes have dominated almost every Wrangell Borough Assembly meeting for months. Talks of how to fund a new water plant and to improve the existing system have been in the spotlight. But, it was potential water rate increases that stole the limelight during Tuesday’s meeting.

The panel fears current rates are too low to finance a new water plant and future water and sewer infrastructure. There are two options the assembly is examining, increase rates within the current residential and commercial structure, or start metering residential homes.

Finance Director Lee Burgess explained that it would cost about $470 per household to install meters, according to Petersburg’s public works director. There has been some talk about how much metering homes will cut down on residential consumption.

“I had heard that anecdotally or through the grape vine that Petersburg’s best guess was that consumption dropped about 30 percent after the metering went in,” Burgess said.

Burgess cautioned that the cost to install meters could double or even triple depending on difficulties posed by each home and current infrastructure.

Burgess did provide a rate proposal for the borough’s current system, based on a comparison to three Southeast communities. Burgess suggested an annual 5-percent bump to the residential rate, noting incremental increases are better than large leaps.

Wrangell’s two seafood processors are currently metered and would still pay about $400, but the amount of water that buys would decrease dramatically.

“In an effort to kind of incentivize conservation, the proposal wouldn’t necessarily change that flat rate, but change the amount of water you get for that – 5,000 gallons instead of 500,000 gallons,” Burgess explained.

Large commercial users would be charged $1.75 every 1,000 gallons after that. Assembly members questioned how a metered system would affect water revenues, but Burgess was not able to offer additional numbers. The panel deferred any action until more info can be brought forth.