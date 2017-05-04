Recreation and Road report for May 2nd -May 16th. Road Conditions/Construction: • On Wrangell Island – Weather and road conditions permitting, road-blading will start later in the week. They will be starting on Pats Lake road 6259. Please drive carefully and be prepared to meet a grader and roller on the road. • On Etolin Island –There will be roadside brushing on the Anita Bay road system this week. Drivers should be prepared to meet a mechanical brusher on the road and are encouraged to drive accordingly. Logging Traffic: • On Zarembo Island, there will be log haul in the St. Johns area from the FS 52009 road. • Also on Zarembo Island, there will be timber falling near the Snow Pass Road, FS 520012. Recreational Reminders: • National Visitor Use Monitoring Surveys are being conducted in Wrangell this year. This is a national voluntary survey conducted to monitor forest recreation use- they are confidential and last up to ten minutes. The information collected is used for National Forest funding & planning, so please stop & give a few moments of your time when you encounter surveyors at various harbor & forest locations. • Due to reduced budgets, the Forest Service is not supplying firewood at cabins and campsites at this time, except at Middle Ridge Cabin. • Crews have not been able to visit all recreation sites yet, so we are asking the public to notify us if anything is needing service or broken at recreation sites. Call the front desk at 874-2323 to report conditions. Anan Wildlife Observatory. • Construction work is ongoing at Anan to provide improvements to the trail head and observation. Work on this project is planned to continue through June 15. Expect periodic trail closures which can affect visitors’ ability to access some or all of trail. The work crew closes access to portions of the trail when necessary for the safety of visitors – please observe any trail closures and safety warnings while construction continues at Anan this spring. This announcement is courtesy of KSTK and your Wrangell Ranger District and can be found posted online at www.kstk.org.