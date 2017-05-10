The Wrangell Borough Assembly approved the Borough Manager’s contract for Lisa Von Bargen at last night’s Regular Borough Assembly meeting.

Bargen was one of two candidates that flew to Wrangell for in-person interviews earlier this month. Bargen has worked as the economic development director for the City of Valdez for the past 16 years. Former Borough Manager Jeff Jabusch announced his retirement last fall and finished his decades-long career with the city in March.

Bargen will begin her position in Wrangell in mid-July.