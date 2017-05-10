City and Borough of Wrangell

Borough Assembly Meeting

Revised – AGENDA to add Item 13b

May 9, 2017 7:00 p.m. Location: Assembly Chambers, City Hall

1. CALL TO ORDER

a. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE led by Assembly Member Steve Prysunka

b. INVOCATION to be given by Donald McConachie

c. CEREMONIAL MATTERS – Community Presentations, Proclamations, Certificates of Service, Guest Introductions

2. ROLL CALL

3. AMENDMENTS TO THE AGENDA

4. CONFLICT OF INTEREST

5. CONSENT AGENDA

a. Items (*) 6a and 7a through 7d

6. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

a. Minutes of the Regular Assembly Meeting held on April 25, 2017

7. COMMUNICATIONS

a. School Board Action from the Regular meeting held April 24, 2017

b. SE Senior Services 2017-18 funding request

c. Wrangell Chamber of Commerce 2017-18 funding request

d. School Board Minutes from the Regular meeting held March 13, 2017

8. BOROUGH MANAGER’S REPORT

Water Update (report)

9. BOROUGH CLERK’S FILE

10. MAYOR/ASSEMBLY REPORTS AND APPOINTMENTS

a. Reports by Assembly Members

b. City Boards and Committees Appointments

11. PERSONS TO BE HEARD

12. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

a. Discussion and possible action regarding the suggested changes to the Water rates

13. NEW BUSINESS

a. Approval of the 2017-18 Annual Budget for the Wrangell Medical Center

b. Discussion and possible action to create a two-tier path towards the Water Plant

Replacement or Modification

14. ATTORNEY’S FILE – None

15. EXECUTIVE SESSION

a. Approval of the new Borough Manager’s Contract

16. ADJOURNMENT