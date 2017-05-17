Would you like to work at KSTK? We are looking for a computer savvy person to fill the Program Coordinator position. If you are at ease working in the digital world, comfortable with computers, organized and have an interest in working at your local radio station this could be the job for you. Some live radio hosting and recording is part of a normal work day. Helping KSTK with fundraising events is expected. This position is 20 hours per week, 4 hours per day Monday through Friday. To apply, send your letter of interest and resume by email to cindy@kstk.org.