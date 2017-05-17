Road Conditions/Construction:

On Wrangell Island – Weather and road conditions permitting, road blading will start this week. The Contractor will begin on Pats Lake road 6259. Please drive carefully and be prepared to meet a grader and roller on the road.

On Etolin Island –There will be roadside brushing on the Anita Bay road system this week. Drivers should be prepared to meet a mechanical brusher on the road and are encouraged to drive accordingly.

Logging Traffic:

There are log haul and yarding operations on Zarembo Island, Forest Road 6592 (Zig Zag road) into St Johns Harbor.

Yarding operations are also continuing on the Snow Pass road into St Johns Harbor.

Recreational Reminders:

National Visitor Use Monitoring Surveys are being conducted in Wrangell this year. This is a national voluntary survey conducted to monitor forest recreation use- they are confidential and last up to ten minutes. The information collected is used for National Forest funding & planning, so please stop & give a few moments of your time when you encounter surveyors at various harbor & forest locations.

A sow bear and cub followed the scent of improperly stored food at a campsite on the north end of Deer Island this week. Please use caution if entering this area.

If you cut firewood on Forest Service Roads, please clean off the road surface and clean out the ditches when you are done so that culverts can function properly.

Anan Wildlife Observatory.

Construction work is ongoing at Anan to provide improvements to the trailhead and observation deck. Work on this project is planned to continue through June 15. Expect periodic trail closures which can affect visitors’ ability to access some or all of trail. The work crew closes access to portions of the trail when necessary for the safety of visitors – please observe any trail closures and safety warnings while construction continues at Anan this spring.

Thank you and enjoy your national forest.

This announcement is courtesy of KSTK and your Wrangell Ranger District.