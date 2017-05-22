The U.S. Coast Guard rescued an injured paddle boarder on a lake near Wrangell Sunday evening.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from air station Sitka hoisted a 17-year-old who had been paddling on Pat’s Lake, about 10 miles south of Wrangell. The Coast Guard says the paddler had fallen off his board, lost his paddle and was stranded on a log jam with a possible back injury.

Wrangell Search and Rescue requested the helicopter hoist because of concerns over the injuries. The paddler was transported to medical services in Wrangell. The Coast Guard did not provide the name of the 17-year-old.