Gary Smart shows off his 64.1 pound king salmon that puts him securely in first place in the 2017 Wrangell King Salmon Derby. This lunker was caught near Found Island. According to the Wrangell Chamber of Commerce Derby Booklet, the last time a king over 60 pounds was entered was in 1986 when Harry Sunberg landed a 62.7 king. In Wrangell derby history, this is the sixth king salmon entered over 60 pounds. Andrew Rowland was fishing with Smart. Rowland hooked into a 41.9 pounder that puts him in second place on the derby ladder.