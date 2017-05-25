Recreation and Road Report for May 22nd through 29th

Road Conditions/Construction:

On Wrangell Island –there is road blading on Pats Lake road 6259. Please drive carefully and be prepared to meet a grader and roller on the road.

On Etolin Island –There will be roadside brushing on the Anita Bay road system this week. Drivers should be prepared to meet a mechanical brusher on the road and are encouraged to drive accordingly.

Logging Traffic:

On Zarembo Island, there will be log hauling in the St. Johns area from the FS 52026 and 52036 roads.

Also on Zarembo Island, there will be timber falling near the Snow Pass Road, FS 520012.

Pre-commercial Thinning:

Thinning crews are working on Zarembo. They are currently working on 52009.

Thinning crews are working on the south end of Deer Island, operating from an anchored vessel.

Recreational Reminders:

National Visitor Use Monitoring Surveys are being conducted in Wrangell this year. This is a national voluntary survey conducted to monitor forest recreation use- they are confidential and last up to ten minutes. The information collected is used for National Forest funding & planning, so please stop & give a few moments of your time when you encounter surveyors at various harbor & forest locations.

Seasonal crews are starting and we are just getting out to visit district recreation sites , so we are asking the public to notify us if anything is broken and needing service. Call the front desk at 874-2323 to report conditions.

There are two blown down trees across the foot trail from the low water landing to the Shakes Hot Tubs. Proceed with caution climbing over the logs. Those trees will be removed from the trail as soon as possible.

A bear followed the scent of improperly stored food at a campsite on the north end of Deer Island recently. Please use caution if entering this area. Also bears damaged the Helm bay and Helm creek cabins. So please store food properly.

If you cut firewood on Forest Service Roads, please clean off the road surface and clean out the ditches when you are done so that culverts can function properly.

Anan Wildlife Observatory.

Bears are out and the Anan Crew has arrived. We are working hard to get operations started at Anan.

Construction work is ongoing at Anan to provide improvements to