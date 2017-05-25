Representatives from the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium, or SEARHC (pronounced SEARCH) are holding discussions in Petersburg and Wrangell this week on drug and alcohol addiction and resources that are available in the two communities.

Martha Pearson (PEER-son), director of SEARHC’s health promotion division, medical director Dr. Janice Sheufelt (shoe-felt) and SEARHC’s director of the behavioral health Mary Teachout, are giving presentations in Petersburg Wednesday and Wrangell on Thursday.

Joe Viechnicki spoke with Pearson about those discussions and SEARHC’s services for people struggling with addiction .

The presentation in Wrangell is Thursday May 25 at the AICS clinic at 7 p.m.