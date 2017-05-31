In a joint endeavor to improve services and reduce costs, KSTK Wrangell and KFSK Petersburg are experimenting with sharing programs between the two communities and we want your feedback.

Tune in Monday June 5th and Tuesday, June 6th from 6:30 to 9:00 pm for volunteer music shows from our friends in Petersburg.

Monday, June 5 th KSTK will air Hodge Podge with host Josef Quitslund from 6:30 to 9:00

KSTK will air Hodge Podge with host Josef Quitslund from 6:30 to 9:00 On Tuesday, June 6th, we’ll air Ebb Tide with Terry Daignault.

Tune in and listen to volunteer music programming from our neighbors in Petersburg and let us know what you think!

Make your comment to General Manager Cindy Sweat at KSTK, call 874-2345 or send an email to cindy@kstk.org