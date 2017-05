Tuesday, May 30, 2017 (Rescheduled from 5-23-17)

7:00 p.m. Location: Assembly Chambers, City Hall

1. CALL TO ORDER

a. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE led by Assembly Member Patty Gilbert

b. INVOCATION to be given by a member of the Baha’i Faith

c. CEREMONIAL MATTERS – Community Presentations, Proclamations, Certificates of Service, Guest Introductions

2. ROLL CALL

3. AMENDMENTS TO THE AGENDA

4. CONFLICT OF INTEREST

5. CONSENT AGENDA a. Items (*) 6a and 7a through 7c

6. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

a. Minutes of the Regular Assembly meeting held May 9, 2017; Minutes of the Board of Equalization meeting held May 15, 2017 7.

7. COMMUNICATIONS

*a. FY 2017-18 Budget Request from KSTK

*b. School Board Action from the May 3, 2017 Regular meeting

*c. School Board Minute from the Special meeting held April 3, 2017

8. BOROUGH MANAGER’S REPORT

9. BOROUGH CLERK’S FILE

10. MAYOR/ASSEMBLY REPORTS AND APPOINTMENTS a. Reports by Assembly Members b. City Boards and Committees Appointments

11. PERSONS TO BE HEARD

12. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

13. NEW BUSINESS

a. Approval of City Tidelands Annual Five-Year Reassessments

b. PROPOSED ORDINANCE No. 935: AN ORDINANCE OF THE ASSEMBLY OF THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA, AMENDING CERTAIN SECTIONS OF AND ADDING NEW SECTIONS TO CHAPTER 15.04, WATER, OF THE WRANGELL MUNICIPAL CODE (first reading) City and Borough of Wrangell Borough Assembly Meeting AGENDA City and Borough of Wrangell May 30, 2017

c. PROPOSED ORDINANCE No. 936: AN ORDINANCE OF THE ASSEMBLY OF THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA, AMENDING THE MINOR OFFENSE FINE SCHEDULE IN CHAPTER 1.20, GENERAL PENALTY, OF THE WRANGELL MUNICIPAL CODE (first reading)

14. ATTORNEY’S FILE

15. EXECUTIVE SESSION

a. Borough Clerk’s Evaluation

16. ADJOURNMENT