Grab your golf clubs and meet us at Muskeg Meadows for KSTK’s Golf For Radio Tournament sponsored by AP&T and Hole-In-One Shoot-Out sponsored by Alaska Vistas. This 9 hole, best ball tournament begins at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 17th. Sign up time is 9:00 am. Prizes, drawings, bragging rights and a chance to have your name on the new perpetual trophy are up for grabs. After the tournament, ten contestant names will be drawn at random for a chance to hit a hole in one on hole 4 in a hole-in-one shoot out. Anyone who gets a hole-in-one during the shoot-out will win $50,000!