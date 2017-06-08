Wrangell police arrested a man Thursday they allege stole and damaged at least eight cars and trucks during the past week.

Police Chief Doug McCloskey said the man won’t be named until he’s formally charged. That could happen Friday.

McCloskey doesn’t have a cost estimate yet. But he says it will be a significant amount due to the extent of the damage.

“Everything from just running out of gas to burned. Some of them were wrecked and stuck in the ditch. One was up on a log, a 3-foot log. He was just very, very, very tough on the vehicles,” he said.

McCloskey said some alcohol was involved, but he’s not sure whether it was a contributing factor.

He said multiple charges will be filed.

“Some of them will actually be felony theft and some of them would actually be more of the criminal trespass end of the joy riding,” he said.

The first thefts happened over the weekend. They continued through Wednesday night. He said the alleged thief was not arrested at the scene of the latest crash.

McCloskey said nothing like this has happened in Wrangell for at least 25 years.

