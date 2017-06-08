Recreation and Road Report for June 6th through 12th

Road Conditions/Construction:

On Wrangell Island – Weather permitting, road grading and rolling will take place on Fools Road 6270. Please drive carefully and be prepared to meet a grader and roller on the road.

On Etolin Island –Roadside brushing on the Anita Bay road system is finishing up this week. Drivers should be prepared to meet the construction crew on the road and are encouraged to drive accordingly.

Logging Traffic:

On Zarembo Island, there will be log hauling in the St. Johns area from the FS 52026 and 52036 roads.

Also on Zarembo Island, there will be timber falling near the Snow Pass Road, FS 520012.

Pre-commercial Thinning:

Thinning crews are working on Zarembo.

Thinning crews are working on the south end of Deer Island, operating from an anchored vessel.

Recreational Reminders:

National Visitor Use Monitoring Surveys are being conducted in Wrangell this year. This is a national voluntary survey conducted to monitor forest recreation use- they are confidential and last up to ten minutes. The information collected is used for National Forest funding & planning, so please stop & give a few moments of your time when you encounter surveyors at various harbor & forest locations.

Seasonal crews are starting and we are just getting out to visit district recreation sites. Thank you to the folks who have called in and let us know about problem areas. Please keep the information coming. To notify us about a recreation site that needs attention, please call the Wrangell Ranger District front desk at 874-2323 to report conditions.

The tree across the foot trail from the low water landing to the Shakes Hot Tubs has been removed and the trail is once again open . Thank you for your caution and patience.

A bear followed the scent of improperly stored food at a campsite on the north end of Deer Island recently. Please use caution if entering this area. Also bears damaged the Helm Bay and Helm creek cabins. So please store food properly.

Friday Night Potluck programs begin this week June 9th at the Nemo Host Site, first developed site on the Nemo Recreation Loop, approximately 15 miles south of Wrangell. The potluck will begin around 6:00 in the evening. All are welcome to enjoy the fresh crab feed!

Anan Wildlife Observatory

Bears are out and the Anan Crew has arrived. We are working hard to get operations started at Anan.

Construction work is completed at Anan. The trailhead and lagoon observation deck look awesome. Get your Anan permit or talk to your local outfitter and guide and make a trip out to Anan to see it for yourself.

This announcement is courtesy of KSTK and your Wrangell Ranger District and can be found posted online at www.kstk.org. Thank you for listening.