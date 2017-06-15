City and Borough of Wrangell Borough Assembly Meeting

June 13, 2017 – 7:00 pm

Borough Assembly Chambers

1. CALL TO ORDER

a. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE led by Assembly Member Steve Prysunka

b. INVOCATION to be given by Don McConachie

c. CEREMONIAL MATTERS – Community Presentations, Proclamations, Certificates of Service, Guest Introduction i. Presentation of a contribution from the Wrangell Cooperative Association to the Helping Our Parks Community project (Kate Thomas to receive)

2. ROLL CALL

3. AMENDMENTS TO THE AGENDA

4. CONFLICT OF INTEREST

5. CONSENT AGENDA

a. Items (*) 6a and 7a

6. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

a. Minutes of the Budget Public Hearing and Regular Assembly meetings held May 30, 2017; Minutes of the Special Assembly meeting held June 8, 2017

7. COMMUNICATIONS

a. School Board Minutes from the Regular meeting held April 24th and the Special meeting held May 3rd, 2017

8. BOROUGH MANAGER’S REPORT

9. BOROUGH CLERK’S FILE • Upcoming Vacancies to be listed on the October 3, 2017 ballot • Election’s Calendar

10. MAYOR/ASSEMBLY REPORTS AND APPOINTMENTS

a. Reports by Assembly Members

b. City Boards and Committees Appointments

11. PERSONS TO BE HEARD

12. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

a. PROPOSED ORDINANCE No. 935: AN ORDINANCE OF THE ASSEMBLY OF THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA, AMENDING CERTAIN SECTIONS City and Borough of Wrangell Borough Assembly Meeting AGENDA City and Borough of Wrangell June 13, 2017 AND ADDING NEW SECTIONS TO CHAPTER 15.04, WATER, OF THE WRANGELL MUNICIPAL CODE (second reading)

b. PROPOSED ORDINANCE No. 936: AN ORDINANCE OF THE ASSEMBLY OF THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA, AMENDING THE MINOR OFFENSE FINE SCHEDULE IN CHAPTER 1.20, GENERAL PENALTY, OF THE WRANGELL MUNICIPAL CODE (second reading)

13. NEW BUSINESS

a. Discussion and Possible action on the request from Don Sorric, Superior Marine, to connect Water/Sewer services to Lot 7, which is leased from the City, in the Marine Service Center

b. PROPOSED RESOLUTION No. 06-17-1366: A RESOLUTION OF THE ASSEMBLY OF THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA, LEVYING A GENERAL TAX FOR SCHOOL AND MUNICIPAL PURPOSES UPON ALL TAXABLE PROPERTY WITHIN THE BOROUGH FOR THE TAX YEAR 2017 PURSUANT TO WRANGELL MUNICIPAL CODE SECTION 5.04.010; PROVIDING FOR THE COLLECTION OF TAXES DUE IN 2016 AND PRESCRIBING PENALTIES AND INTEREST FOR DELINQUENT TAXES

c. PROPOSED RESOLUTION No. 06-17-1367: A RESOLUTION OF THE ASSEMBLY OF THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA, ADOPTING THE BUDGET FOR ALL FUNDS OF THE CITY OF WRANGELL, ALASKA, FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2017- 2018

d. Discussion and possible action regarding WMC 15.04.015, Connection to borough water supply required (added at the request of Assembly Member Mitchell)

e. Approval of a Change Order #3 to Buness Electric for the Wrangell Dock Lighting Project

f. Approval of a Change Order to PND Engineers for the Shoemaker Bay Harbor Design Project

14. ATTORNEY’S FILE – None

15. EXECUTIVE SESSION

a. Possible EXECUTIVE SESSION to discuss with the Borough Attorney, the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the City and Borough of Wrangell and the International Brotherhood of Electric Workers (IBEW)

b. Possible decision by the Borough Assembly on the IBEW Collective Bargaining Agreement

16. ADJOURNMENT