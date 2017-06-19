Wrangell officials say they’re preparing for a strike by municipal workers.

They say many government functions would slow or shut down. Garbage collection would be suspended, though water, sewer and electric utilities would continue unless they need substantial repairs.

About 25 municipal employees represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers have been without a contract for around three years.

Wrangell’s Borough Assembly rejected a union pay-raise proposal at its meeting June 8. Workers rejected a management counter-offer made June 9.

Interim Borough Manager Carol Rushmore issued a press release Sunday warning businesses and residents to prepare for a strike. It said the union stated it would strike if the municipality’s contract offer was rejected.

Union representatives did not immediately return calls about the possible labor action. Rushmore could not be immediately reached for further comment.

Meanwhile, the Borough Assembly scheduled a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to address the situation.

The municipal press release said borough managers have been meeting to develop contingencies for basic city operations.

Rushmore wrote, quote, “There is no doubt that there will be disruptions to some services, but we will do what we can reasonably do to continue necessary public services, including the delivery of water, sewer and electricity.”

Her release said curbside garbage collection will be suspended if there’s a strike. She recommended residents transport their garbage to the solid-waste transfer station for disposal.

Roadway and sidewalk maintenance will also be suspended during a strike. Building permits and inspections may be delayed. And there will be no boat haul-outs at the Marine Service Center.

