Recreation and Road report for July 11 to July 17th.

Road Conditions/Construction:

There currently is no road maintenance activity on Wrangell Island or on Etolin Island.

On Zarembo, in addition to logging activity, drivers should expect to encounter road maintenance on Mustang Lake road 6594.

Logging Traffic:

On Zarembo Island, there will be log hauling in the St. Johns area from the FS 52026 and 52036 roads.

Also on Zarembo Island, there will be timber falling near the Snow Pass Road, FS 520012.

Pre-commercial Thinning:

Thinning crews are working on Zarembo.

Thinning crews are working on the south end of Deer Island, operating from an anchored vessel.

Recreational Reminders:

National Visitor Use Monitoring Surveys are being conducted in Wrangell this year. This is a national voluntary survey conducted to monitor forest recreation use- they are confidential and last up to ten minutes. The information collected is used for National Forest funding & planning, so please stop & give a few moments of your time when you encounter surveyors at various harbor & forest locations.

Thank you to the folks who have called the Wrangell Ranger District to let them know about recreation conditions. To report conditions, please call the Wrangell Ranger District front desk at 874-2323.

Recreation crews are working with the Wrangell Cooperative Association Trail Crew to maintain the Rainbow Falls Trail.

Friday Night Potluck programs continues every Friday at the Nemo Host Site, first developed site on the Nemo Recreation Loop, approximately 15 miles south of Wrangell. The potluck will begin around 6:00 in the evening. All are welcome

Read with a Ranger takes place in the public library every Friday at 10:30 to 11:30. Bring the kids, the Rangers would love to see them.

Anan Wildlife Observatory

Construction work is completed at Anan. The trailhead and lagoon observation deck look awesome. Get your Anan permit or talk to your local outfitter and guide and make a trip out to Anan to see it for yourself.

This announcement is courtesy of KSTK and your Wrangell Ranger District.