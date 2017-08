The Wrangell Borough Assembly met in a regular meeting at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, July 25th 2017 in Wrangell City Hall. The full audio of the meeting is here. The agenda is listed below.

City and Borough of Wrangell

Borough Assembly Meeting

AGENDA

Tuesday, July 25, 2017

7:00 p.m. Location: Assembly Chambers, City Hall

1. CALL TO ORDER

a. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE led by Assembly Member Mark Mitchell

b. INVOCATION to be given by Nettie Covalt with the Presbyterian Church

c. CEREMONIAL MATTERS – Community Presentations, Proclamations, Certificates of Service, Guest Introduction

2. ROLL CALL

3. AMENDMENTS TO THE AGENDA

4. CONFLICT OF INTEREST

5. CONSENT AGENDA

a. Item (*) 6a and 7a through 7d

6. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

a. Borough Assembly Minutes: Regular meeting of June 27, 2017; Special meeting of

July 13, 2017

7. COMMUNICATIONS

a. Regional Assessment of Borough Government Finances and Employment

b. School Board Minutes: Regular May 15, 2017 and Special June 5, 2017

c. School Board Action: Special July 13, 2017

d. Wrangell Medical Center Board Minutes: June 21, 2017

8. BOROUGH MANAGER’S REPORT

Water Update (report)

9. BOROUGH CLERK’S FILE

10. MAYOR/ASSEMBLY REPORTS AND APPOINTMENTS

a. Reports by Assembly Members

b. City Boards and Committees Appointments

i. Letter of Interest received from Mary Campbell (EDC Board)

c. Appointment to the SEARHC/AICS Board as the Liaison

11. PERSONS TO BE HEARD

12. UNFINISHED BUSINESS – None

13. NEW BUSINESS

a. PROPOSED RESOLUTION No. 07-17-1368: A RESOLUTION OF THE ASSEMBLY OF

THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA PROVIDING FOR A CHANGE IN

THE UNION WAGE AND GRADE TABLE AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE

b. PROPOSED RESOLUTION No. 07-17-1369: A RESOLUTION OF THE ASSEMBLY OF

THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA, PROVIDING FOR THE

AMENDMENT OF THE JOB DESCRIPTION FOR THE POLICE DEPARTMENT’S

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE

c. PROPOSED RESOLUTION No. 07-17-1370: A RESOLUTION OF THE ASSEMBLY OF

THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA, PROVIDING FOR THE

AMENDMENT OF THE JOB DESCRIPTION FOR THE ELECTRICAL LINE FOREMAN

AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE

d. PROPOSED RESOLUTION No. 07-17-1371: A RESOLUTION OF THE ASSEMBLY OF

THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA PROVIDING FOR A CHANGE IN

THE NON-UNION WAGE AND GRADE TABLE FOR THE POLICE DEPARTMENT’S

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE

e. PROPOSED RESOLUTION No. 07-17-1372: A RESOLUTION OF THE ASSEMBLY OF

THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA PROVIDING FOR A CHANGE IN

THE NON-UNION WAGE AND GRADE TABLE AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE

DATE

f. Approval of the Bid received for the procurement of a Ford F-550 Mechanics Truck

with Crane Body

14. ATTORNEY’S FILE – Summary report was provided to the Assembly.

15. EXECUTIVE SESSION – None

16. ADJOURNMENT