Recreation and Road report for August 22nd to August 28th.

Road Conditions/Construction:

Two recent landslides have blocked the FS 6273 road to Fool’s Inlet. With all of this heavy rain be very careful driving out the road as there is potential for more landslides to occur.

On Wrangell Island – Ketchikan Ready Mix is scheduled to begin road maintenance work on Old Hermit Road 50051 this week. This is also referred to as the “Graffiti Rock Road” and it begins at the end of the Pats Lake Road. While the Old Hermit Road is currently not closed to public use, motorists are encouraged to avoid the project area while activity is ongoing.

Logging Traffic:

On Zarembo Island, there will be log hauling and logging operations in the St. Johns area from the FS 52026 and 52036 roads.

On Etolin Island, Logging Operations are starting at Anita Bay. Vehicles parked at the ramp and bulkhead area need to be moved. If you are unable to move your vehicle please contact the Wrangell Ranger District at 874-2323 or Mike Allen.

Pre-commercial Thinning:

Thinning crews are working on Zarembo.

There are also crews working on the south end of Deer Island, operating from an anchored vessel.

Recreational Reminders:

National Visitor Use Monitoring Surveys are being conducted in Wrangell this year. This is a national voluntary survey conducted to monitor forest recreation use- they are confidential and last up to ten minutes. The information collected is used for National Forest funding & planning, so please stop & give a few moments of your time when you encounter surveyors at recreation sites or receive phone calls asking about cabin visits.

The last Friday Night Potluck at the Nemo Host Site is this week on 8/25. The Nemo Host Site is the first developed site on the Nemo Recreation Loop, approximately 15 miles south of Wrangell. The potluck will begin around 6:00 in the evening. All are welcome.

And with deer hunting season underway, remember to have fun but be safe. Just a reminder that it is illegal and unsafe to shoot from, across or along roadways, and it is also against regulations to discharge firearms within 150 yards of a developed recreation site.

Anan Wildlife Observatory

August 25th is the last day that permits are required to visit Anan. After the permit season, there is often still bear activity, so visitors should take precautions and read posted safety material and regulations at the trailhead.

This announcement is courtesy of KSTK and your Wrangell Ranger District and can be found posted online at www.kstk.org. Thank you for listening.