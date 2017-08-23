The Wrangell Borough Assembly held a regular meeting on Tuesday, August 22, 2017. Listen to the audio and read the agenda here.

City and Borough of Wrangell

Borough Assembly Meeting

AGENDA

Tuesday, August 22, 2017

7:00 p.m. Location: Assembly Chambers, City Hall

1. CALL TO ORDER

a. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE led by Assembly Member David Powell

b. INVOCATION to be given by a member of the Baha’i Faith

c. CEREMONIAL MATTERS – Community Presentations, Proclamations, Certificates of Service, Guest Introduction

i. Monofill Wrangell Junkyard Property Clean-up Update – Sally Schlichting,DEC

ii. Certificate of Service – Robbie Austin (Jan 2017 – August 2017) Planning & Zoning Commission

2. ROLL CALL

3. AMENDMENTS TO THE AGENDA

4. CONFLICT OF INTEREST

5. CONSENT AGENDA

a. Item (*) 6a, and 7a through 7g

6. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

a. Borough Assembly Minutes: Regular meeting of July 25, 2017

7. COMMUNICATIONS

a. SEAPA’s 2nd Quarter Community Flyer (2017)

b. 2nd Quarter Expenditure Report from Catholic Community Services (4-1 thru 6-30-17)

c. Letter from KSTK regarding the transfer of ownership to CoastAlaska (referenced in

the Borough Manager’s Report)

d. Thank you letter to Representative Dan Ortiz regarding Shoemaker Bay Harbor

project – from Manager Von Bargen

e. Thank you letter regarding Shoemaker Bay Harbor project to Senator Bert Stedman

– from Manager Von Bargen

f. Letter from the Regulatory Commission of Alaska regarding the TBPA transfer to

SEAPA (referenced in the Borough Manager’s Report)

g. Letter from the Wrangell Cooperative Association to the State of Alaska, DEC

8. BOROUGH MANAGER’S REPORT

Water Update (report)

Parks & Recreation Report

9. BOROUGH CLERK’S FILE

10. MAYOR/ASSEMBLY REPORTS AND APPOINTMENTS

a. Reports by Assembly Members

11. PERSONS TO BE HEARD

12. UNFINISHED BUSINESS – None

13. NEW BUSINESS

a. Request to vacate a private access/utility easement along the mutual property line

of Lots 37A and 37B of the Senna Subdivision, zoned Rural Residential (public

hearing item)

b. Approval of the Senior Citizen Tax Exemption for Lloyd and Charlotte Brown

c. Approval of the Senior Citizen Tax Exemption for Anthony and Sueann

Guggenbickler

d . PROPOSED RESOLUTION No. 08-17-1373: A RESOLUTION OF THE ASSEMBLY OF

THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA, AMENDING THE ASSESSMENT

VALUE FOR TAX YEAR 2017 FOR LLYOD AND CHARLOTTE BROWN, LOT 19D, USS

2900, 5.5 MILE SHOEMAKER LOOP ROAD, DUE TO A MANIFEST CLERICAL ERROR

e. PROPOSED RESOLUTION No. 08-17-1374: A RESOLUTION OF THE ASSEMBLY OF

THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA, AMENDING THE ASSESSMENT

VALUE FOR TAX YEAR 2017 FOR ANTHONY AND SUEANN GUGGENBICKLER LOT

44, BLOCK 26, A PORTION OF CEDAR STREET VACATION, 802 ZIMOVIA HIGHWAY,

DUE TO A MANIFEST CLERICAL ERROR

14. ATTORNEY’S FILE – Summary report was provided to the Assembly

15. EXECUTIVE SESSION – None

16. ADJOURNMENT