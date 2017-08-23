The Wrangell Borough Assembly held a regular meeting on Tuesday, August 22, 2017. Listen to the audio and read the agenda here.
City and Borough of Wrangell
Borough Assembly Meeting
AGENDA
Tuesday, August 22, 2017
7:00 p.m. Location: Assembly Chambers, City Hall
1. CALL TO ORDER
a. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE led by Assembly Member David Powell
b. INVOCATION to be given by a member of the Baha’i Faith
c. CEREMONIAL MATTERS – Community Presentations, Proclamations, Certificates of Service, Guest Introduction
i. Monofill Wrangell Junkyard Property Clean-up Update – Sally Schlichting,DEC
ii. Certificate of Service – Robbie Austin (Jan 2017 – August 2017) Planning & Zoning Commission
2. ROLL CALL
3. AMENDMENTS TO THE AGENDA
4. CONFLICT OF INTEREST
5. CONSENT AGENDA
a. Item (*) 6a, and 7a through 7g
6. APPROVAL OF MINUTES
a. Borough Assembly Minutes: Regular meeting of July 25, 2017
7. COMMUNICATIONS
a. SEAPA’s 2nd Quarter Community Flyer (2017)
b. 2nd Quarter Expenditure Report from Catholic Community Services (4-1 thru 6-30-17)
c. Letter from KSTK regarding the transfer of ownership to CoastAlaska (referenced in
the Borough Manager’s Report)
d. Thank you letter to Representative Dan Ortiz regarding Shoemaker Bay Harbor
project – from Manager Von Bargen
e. Thank you letter regarding Shoemaker Bay Harbor project to Senator Bert Stedman
– from Manager Von Bargen
f. Letter from the Regulatory Commission of Alaska regarding the TBPA transfer to
SEAPA (referenced in the Borough Manager’s Report)
g. Letter from the Wrangell Cooperative Association to the State of Alaska, DEC
8. BOROUGH MANAGER’S REPORT
Water Update (report)
Parks & Recreation Report
9. BOROUGH CLERK’S FILE
10. MAYOR/ASSEMBLY REPORTS AND APPOINTMENTS
a. Reports by Assembly Members
11. PERSONS TO BE HEARD
12. UNFINISHED BUSINESS – None
13. NEW BUSINESS
a. Request to vacate a private access/utility easement along the mutual property line
of Lots 37A and 37B of the Senna Subdivision, zoned Rural Residential (public
hearing item)
b. Approval of the Senior Citizen Tax Exemption for Lloyd and Charlotte Brown
c. Approval of the Senior Citizen Tax Exemption for Anthony and Sueann
Guggenbickler
d . PROPOSED RESOLUTION No. 08-17-1373: A RESOLUTION OF THE ASSEMBLY OF
THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA, AMENDING THE ASSESSMENT
VALUE FOR TAX YEAR 2017 FOR LLYOD AND CHARLOTTE BROWN, LOT 19D, USS
2900, 5.5 MILE SHOEMAKER LOOP ROAD, DUE TO A MANIFEST CLERICAL ERROR
e. PROPOSED RESOLUTION No. 08-17-1374: A RESOLUTION OF THE ASSEMBLY OF
THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA, AMENDING THE ASSESSMENT
VALUE FOR TAX YEAR 2017 FOR ANTHONY AND SUEANN GUGGENBICKLER LOT
44, BLOCK 26, A PORTION OF CEDAR STREET VACATION, 802 ZIMOVIA HIGHWAY,
DUE TO A MANIFEST CLERICAL ERROR
14. ATTORNEY’S FILE – Summary report was provided to the Assembly
15. EXECUTIVE SESSION – None
16. ADJOURNMENT