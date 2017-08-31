Three of eight seats on Wrangell’s Oct. 3 municipal ballot had no candidates as the final filing day began.
As of 10:30 a.m. today, Aug. 31, two hospital board seats remained open. So did one of two assembly seats.
It’s not unusual for candidates to wait until the filing period’s final hours to put in their paperwork. The deadline is 5 p.m. today.
Here’s who is and isn’t on the ballot so far, according to borough clerk Kim Lane.
- Assembly member Stephen Prysunka filed for re-election. No one has yet filed for a second, three-year seat.
- Jessica Rooney filed to run for a full, three-year school board term.
- Robert Rang, who was appointed to fill an open board seat, filed to complete that term, which lasts for two more years. He’s being challenged by Caitlin Cardinell and David Wilson.
- Mark Mitchell has filed to run for the sole port commission position on the ballot. It’s for three years.
- Jennifer Bates filed for a four-year term on the hospital board. But no one has filed for the two other open hospital board positions, one for four years and the other for two years.