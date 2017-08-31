Three of eight seats on Wrangell’s Oct. 3 municipal ballot had no candidates as the final filing day began.

As of 10:30 a.m. today, Aug. 31, two hospital board seats remained open. So did one of two assembly seats.

It’s not unusual for candidates to wait until the filing period’s final hours to put in their paperwork. The deadline is 5 p.m. today.

Here’s who is and isn’t on the ballot so far, according to borough clerk Kim Lane.