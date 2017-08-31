Seven residents have filed to run for municipal office in the Borough of Wrangell October 3rd Regular Election. There are eight seats open. Declaration for Candidacy closes at 5:00 pm today, August 31st. Packets are available at the Borough Clerks Office at Wrangell City Hall.

Stephen Prysunka has filed for re-election to his assembly seat. A second assembly seat is still open. Mark Mitchell has filed for the one open seat on the Port Commission. Jessica Rooney has filed for a three year term on the School Board. Caitlin Cardinell, Robert Rang and David Wilson have all filed for one seat, a two-year unexpired term on the School Board. Jennifer Bates has filed for a four-year term on the Hospital Board. As of Monday morning, nobody has filed for the second four-year term seat on the Hospital Board or the one unexpired term on the Hospital Board.