Recreation and Road report for September 5th to September 12th.

Road Conditions/Construction:

Two recent landslides in the Fools Creek area crossed the Fools Crossing Road 6273. The last ½ mile of the road is currently closed to all traffic.

On Etolin Island, a recent landslide on the Anita Bay road system has blocked Fishtrap Road 51540 at five mile.

On Wrangell Island – Ketchikan Ready Mix is doing road maintenance work on Old Hermit Road 50051. This is also referred to as the “Graffiti Rock Road” and it begins at the end of the Pats Lake Road. While the Old Hermit Road is currently not closed to public use, motorists are encouraged to avoid the project area while activity is ongoing.

Logging Traffic:

On Zarembo Island, there will be log hauling and logging operations in the St. Johns area from the FS 6585 roads.

On Etolin Island, Logging Operations are starting at Anita Bay. Vehicles parked at the ramp and bulkhead area need to be moved. If you are unable to move your vehicle please contact the Wrangell Ranger District at 874-2323 or Mike Allen.

Pre-commercial Thinning:

Thinning crews are working on Zarembo.

There are also crews working on the south end of Deer Island, operating from an anchored vessel.

Recreational Reminders:

National Visitor Use Monitoring Surveys are being conducted in Wrangell this year. This is a national voluntary survey conducted to monitor forest recreation use- they are confidential and last up to ten minutes. The information collected is used for National Forest funding & planning, so please stop & give a few moments of your time when you encounter surveyors at recreation sites or receive phone calls asking about cabin visits.

The Forest Service summer community programs have ended for the season. Thanks to all those that attended this year!

And with deer hunting season underway, remember to have fun but be safe. Just a reminder that it is illegal and unsafe to shoot from, across or along roadways, and it is also against regulations to discharge firearms within 150 yards of a developed recreation site, including public cabins.

Anan Wildlife Observatory

Anan is no longer staffed, and permits are no longer required to visit. After the permit season ends, there is often still bear activity, so visitors should take precautions and read posted safety material and regulations at the trailhead.

This announcement is courtesy of KSTK and your Wrangell Ranger District and can be found posted online at www.kstk.org. Thank you for listening.