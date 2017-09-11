KSTK is looking for a Morning News Host. The job is part time, 10 to 15 hours per week, hosting the morning newscast Monday through Friday. This is an hourly paid position. Job requirements include:

Must be available to work 6:30 am to 8:30 am, Monday – Friday with holidays off

Fluent oral reader

Some computer skills

Able to work independently

All necessary raining is available for this position. This job is perfect for anyone interested in learning radio broadcasting, or someone already experienced in broadcasting. This job may be appealing to retired individuals looking for supplemental income or anyone wanting to work a couple of hours each day.

Submit letter of interest by email to KSTK General Manager – cindy@kstk.org or in person at KSTK.