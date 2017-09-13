City and Borough of Wrangell

Borough Assembly Meeting

AGENDA

Tuesday, September 12, 2017

7:00 p.m. Location: Assembly Chambers, City Hall

1. CALL TO ORDER

a. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE led by Assembly Member Julie Decker

b. INVOCATION to be given by a member of the Baha’i Faith

c. CEREMONIAL MATTERS – Community Presentations, Proclamations, Certificates of Service, Guest Introduction

i. MAYOR PROCLAMATION – Choose Respect

ii. Certificate of Service – Barbara Conine (Hospital Board)

2. ROLL CALL

3. AMENDMENTS TO THE AGENDA

4. CONFLICT OF INTEREST

5. CONSENT AGENDA

a. Item (*) 6a and 7a through 7h

6. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

a. Borough Assembly Minutes: Public Hearing and Regular Assembly meetings held

August 22, 2017

7. COMMUNICATIONS

a. Minutes: Wrangell Medical Center Regular Board meeting held July 19, 2017

b. Board Action: Wrangell Public School Board Regular meeting held August 21, 2017

c. POA 1999-377 (Burnett Inlet) – SSRAA Application, to construct a floating breakwater

d. Letter from Senator Dan Sullivan regarding the Affordable Care Act (ACA)

e. Minutes: Parks & Recreation Advisory Board meetings held: February 16, 2017;

March 1, 2017; April 5, 2017

f. Wrangell Island Project Draft Record of Decision – CBW Comments 8-28-2017

g. Department of Corrections Community Jail Contract Letter August 24, 2017

h. Letter of Community Interest Regional & Community Jails FY2018

8. BOROUGH MANAGER’S REPORT

Water Update (report)

9. BOROUGH CLERK’S FILE

10. MAYOR/ASSEMBLY REPORTS AND APPOINTMENTS

a. Reports by Assembly Members

b. Inter-Island Ferry Authority Representative Appointment – until June 30, 2021

c. Wrangell Medical Center Board Appointment – Until October 2017

d. Planning & Zoning Board Appointment – Until October 2019

11. PERSONS TO BE HEARD

12. UNFINISHED BUSINESS – None

13. NEW BUSINESS

a. PROPOSED RESOLUTION No. 09-17-1375: A RESOLUTION OF THE ASSEMBLY OF

THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA, PROVIDING FOR THE

AMENDMENT OF THE JOB DESCRIPTION FOR THE ACCOUNTING GENERALIST AND

PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE

b. PROPOSED RESOLUTION No. 09-17-1376: A RESOLUTION OF THE ASSEMBLY OF

THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA TO REMOVE THE ACCOUNTING

TECHNICIAN FROM THE NON-UNION WAGE AND GRADE TABLE AND ADD THE

ACCOUNTING GENERALIST POSITION, AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE

c. PROPOSED RESOLUTION No. 09-17-1377: A RESOLUTION OF THE ASSEMBLY OF

THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA, DESIGNATING CANVASS

BOARD DUTIES TO THREE ASSEMBLY MEMBERS FOR CANVASSING THE RESULTS

OF THE REGULAR ELECTION TO BE HELD OCTOBER 3, 2017

d. Approval to Dispose of City Surplus Property

e. Approval to hold a Special Assembly Meeting on Monday, October 9, 2017 at 12:00 p.m.

(noon) to Certify the results of the Regular Borough Election

f. Approval of Letter to ADEC Regarding Phase II, Wrangell Junk Yard Clean-Up project

g. Approval of Parks & Recreation Department Volunteer Policies & Procedures

h. Discussion Item: Proposed Projects for Funding under the Community Development

Block Grant (CDBG) Program

i. Approval of Extension No. 3 to the Facility Lease Agreement for Lot 1, Wrangell

Marine Service Center with Don Sorric to July 31, 2022

j. Approval of Consent to Assignment of Lease for Financing Purposes for the Facility

Lease Agreement for Lot 1, Wrangell Marine Service Center with Don Sorric

14. ATTORNEY’S FILE – None

15. EXECUTIVE SESSION – None

16. ADJOURNMENT