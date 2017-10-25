City and Borough of Wrangell Assembly Meeting
Tuesday October 10, 2017 7:00PM
1. CALL TO ORDER
a. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE led by Assembly Member Steve Prysunka
b. INVOCATION to be given by _________________________________
c. CEREMONIAL MATTERS – Community Presentations, Proclamations, Certificates of Service, Guest Introduction
i. PROCLAMATION – Extra Mile Day, November 1, 2017
ii. Certificates of Service for:
• Rolland Howell – Planning & Zoning Commission
• Robert Rang – School Board
2. ROLL CALL
3. AMENDMENTS TO THE AGENDA
4. CONFLICT OF INTEREST
5. CONSENT AGENDA
a. Item (*) 6a & 7a through 7e
6. APPROVAL OF MINUTES
a. Borough Assembly Minutes: Special Assembly meeting held October 9, 2017; PH &
Regular Assembly meetings held October 10, 2017
7. COMMUNICATIONS
a. School Board Action: Special Meeting held October 5, 2017
b. Parks & Recreation Board Minutes: June 7, 2017
c. Southeast Alaska by the Numbers 2017
d. POA-2017-475, Application for Permit from Brett Woodbury to the US Army Corps of
Engineers to create usable uplands in the Wrangell Harbor
e. Correspondence from Senator Murkowski, congratulating Wrangell on SE Conference’s
Community of the Year for 2017 award.
8. BOROUGH MANAGER’S REPORT
• Water System Report
9. BOROUGH CLERK’S FILE
10. MAYOR/ASSEMBLY REPORTS AND APPOINTMENTS
a. Reports by Assembly Members
b. Hospital Board Vacancy – Unexpired until 10-2018
c. Vacant City Boards and Committee Appointments
11. PERSONS TO BE HEARD
12. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
13. NEW BUSINESS
a. PROPOSED ORDINANCE No. 937: AN ORDINANCE OF THE ASSEMBLY OF THE CITY
AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA, AMENDING CERTAIN SECTIONS OF
CHAPTER 3.05 OF THE WRANGELL MUNICIPAL CODE, ASSEMBLY – RULES OF
PROCEDURE (first reading)
b. Approval of Consent to Assignment of Lease for Financing Purposes for the Facility
Lease Agreement for Lot 1, Wrangell Marine Service Center with Don Sorric (postponed
from the Sept. 12th and Oct. 10th Regular Assembly meetings)
c. PROPOSED RESOLUTION No. 10-17-1383: A RESOLUTION OF THE ASSEMBLY OF
THE CITY & BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA, AUTHORIZING THE RENEWAL OF
THE LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF
WRANGELL AND THE WRANGELL MEDICAL CENTER
d. Approval of the Letter to Governor Walker regarding Transboundary Waters
(postponed from the Oct. 10th Regular Assembly meeting)
e. Approval of Alternative Option for the Wrangell Island Project Timber Harvest and
Withdrawing the Draft Record of Decision Objection by the City & Borough of Wrangell
f. Approval of Borough Goals
14. ATTORNEY’S FILE – Available for Assembly review in the Borough Clerk’s office
15. EXECUTIVE SESSION – None
16. ADJOURNMENT