KSTK’s Annual Membership Meeting will be held at KSTK, 4:00 pm on Saturday, November 4. Current KSTK members in good standing are welcome to attend. On the agenda is the transfer of station ownership from Wrangell Radio Group to CoastAlaska. Refreshments will be served. All current KSTK members in good standing are eligible to vote. For more information, contact KSTK General Manager, Cindy Sweat at 874-2345.